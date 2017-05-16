Police agencies pay tribute to Norton Shores officer killed in crash





NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from law enforcement agencies across West Michigan plan to attend Tuesday’s funeral for a Norton Shores officer killed in a crash.

Officer Jonathan Ginka, 34, died after his cruiser hit a tree on Henry Street in Norton Shores in the early morning hours of May 10. Michigan State Police are still trying to determine what led up to the crash, but have said speed was not a factor and Ginka was wearing his seat belt.

Ginka leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Kalamazoo Valley Community College police academy alumnus was the first on-duty officer the Norton Shores Police Department has lost. Its offices will be closed Tuesday so fellow officers can attend his funeral.

Gov. Rick Snyder has also ordered flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Ginka.

Authorities from Ottawa County, North Muskegon and MSP were already at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Laketon Township hours before Ginka’s 11 a.m. funeral.

Officer Ginka’s Funeral View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A North Muskegon police cruiser is parked outside Prince of Peace Catholic Church ahead of Officer Jonathan Ginka's funeral. (May 16, 2017) A Michigan State Police cruiser is parked outside Prince of Peace Catholic Church ahead of Officer Jonathan Ginka's funeral. (May 16, 2017) A sign greets visitors to Prince of Peace Catholic Church the day of Officer Jonathan Ginka's funeral. (May 16, 2017) An undated courtesy photo of Officer Jonathan Ginka. (Norton Shores Police Department) Emergency vehicles display a flag outside Sytsema Funeral Homes for the visitation of Norton Shores Police Department Officer Jonathan Ginka. (May 15, 2017)

There will be some parking for friends and supporters in the Prince of Peace church lot and overflow parking will be available at the VFW around the corner from the church, according to a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Shuttles will also be available to bring people to and from the church, she said.

After the service, family members and emergency vehicles will escort Ginka’s body to Laketon Township Cemetery on Horton Road.

Supporters are asked to line the route before 12:45 p.m.

The procession will travel east on Dykstra, turn south onto Witham Drive, then west onto Ruddiman Drive, north on Bear Lake Road, and then east on Fenner Road to the cemetery.

There will be intermittent road closures in effect for the procession. NSPD noted Witham Drive would be closed to general traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

