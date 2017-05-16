Rally Wednesday to raise postpartum depression awareness





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group will be holding a rally Wednesday at the state capitol to raise awareness of postpartum depression.

The Michigan Statewide Perinatal Mood Disorders Coalition will be holding the rally at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lansing .

This comes after Gov. Rick Snyder declared May as Postpartum Depression Awareness Month in Michigan.

Research shows about one in nine women experience postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nancy Roberts, a registered nurse at Spectrum Health, will be speaking at the rally. Above, watch Roberts’ interview with 24 Hour News 8 on Tuesday.

