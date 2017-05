WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A problem with an underground electric line caused several hundred Consumers Energy customers in the Wyoming area to lose power Tuesday evening.

Some 1,300 homes and businesses were without power.

Around 11:40 p.m., Consumers said crews would continue working through the night to resolve the problem, though they did not say what caused it.

An estimated time of restoration was not released.

