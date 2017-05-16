Video shows Kalamazoo leaders in heated exchange

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Video shows a Kalamazoo County commissioner and a Kalamazoo city commissioner in a heated argument on Tuesday.

The video, which was recorded by a bystander, shows County Commissioner Stephanie Moore approach City Commissioner Shannon Sykes and say she had called her a “sellout,” which Sykes denied.

The two continued to speak over one another for a few moments before Moore put her hand in front of Sykes’ face and said, “Bye, Felicia.”

Sykes said she was not disrespecting Moore, but Moore replied, “You are very disrespectful.”

It’s unclear what caused the argument, but it appears it could have linked to the discussions that happened Tuesday regarding Enbridge’s Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac.

Both Moore and Sykes posted on social media after the incident, with Moore saying in part, “all that truly know me understand that I WILL NOT BE BULLIED OR INTIMIDATED by anyone. … Commissioner Shannon Sykes and many many white activist have bullied me on social media.”

Sykes wrote, “I am deeply saddened by events that occurred today. I want to be clear, shutting down Enbridge Line 5 is incredibly important to the health of our communities and their access to clean water.”

