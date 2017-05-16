Wednesday panel to discuss ’13 Reasons Why’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is hosting a panel Wednesday to discuss a TV program that some have argued romanticizes suicide.

“13 Reasons Why” is a Netflix series that tells the fictional story of a teen girl’s suicide and the events in her life leading up to it. Some have expressed concerns that the series could be dangerous viewing for young people dealing with mental illness.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s discussing panel to address the series is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Kent County Health Department.

West Michigan high school students, parents and experts with the Mental Health Foundation will serve on the panel moderated by 24 Hour News 8’s Emily Linnert.

The event is open to the public, but you should RSVP online.

The panel will also be streamed online on the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s Facebook page.

Resources:

West Michigan Mental Health Foundation

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255

Find mental health treatment resources near you

CDC: Suicide prevention

