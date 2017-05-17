$900,000 Early Childhood Education Grant to Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is a shortage of qualified teachers of color willing and able to teach early education in West Michigan. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has just awarded a grant to Aquinas College to help address this problem.

In a partnership with WOOD TV8’s 2015 Connecting with Community Award Winner, Early Learning Neighbor Collaborative (ELNC), Aquinas College will pilot a new initiative called “Preparing Racially-Diverse Educators Program” or PREP.

PREP will help address the issues of structural racism and inadequate resources that slow the recruitment and education of teachers of color. The Aquinas College School of Education will manage the program with oversight from ELNC.

The goal of the program is to create 60 new teachers of color during the next three years of the grant. Aquinas is hoping to develop permanent funding to keep this program on-going.

Aquinas also recently received a federal grant to create English as Second Language and Bilingual teachers program.

