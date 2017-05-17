AAA: More than 1.2M in Michigan to travel for Memorial Day

DEARBORN, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA says it expects that more than 1.2 million people in Michigan will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day holiday.

The auto club says this would be the second most travelers for the holiday since 2006 and 2.5 percent increase from last year. Reasons cited include rising wages, recent gas price declines and consumer confidence.

While gas prices in Michigan are down from last year, they are slightly up nationwide. AAA says more than 90 percent of travelers will drive.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period this year is defined as May 25-29. The auto club says 2017 is the fifth consecutive year of growth for Memorial Day travel.

