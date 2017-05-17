Amash: Allegations could be grounds for Trump impeachment if true

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Grand Rapids, speaks with 24 Hour News 8 before a town hall meeting in Cedar Springs on April 10, 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Justin Amash of Grand Rapids says it could be grounds for impeachment if President Donald Trump urged FBI Director James Comey to end a probe of former adviser Michael Flynn.

Responding to a question, Amash said Wednesday that could be grounds, “if the allegations are true.” He said that “everybody in this country gets a fair trial, (whether) it’s the president or anyone else.”

Amash became the first Republican lawmaker to raise the specter of impeachment. However, Amash has been a consistent critic of Trump, as well as an opponent of House Republican leadership and his views are not widely representative.

The New York Times was the first to report on a February memo by Comey that suggested Trump asked him to lay off Flynn. Trump later fired Comey.