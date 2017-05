GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University topped Rio Grande twice on Wednesday to win the NAIA Division II Regional title and advance to the World Series.

Davenport won their first game of the doubleheader 5-3 and the second game 4-2.

==Watch highlights and postgame reaction above.==

The World Series starts in Clarmont, Florida on May 26. No. 4 Davenport will first face No. 5 LSU Alexandria.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit