Ex-Rockford coach sentenced for taping underage girls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Rockford rowing coach who recorded teen girls while they changed their clothes is headed to a federal prison.

Timothy Vallier, 31, of Plainfield Township was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of children and five years for possession of child pornography. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

After he is released from prison, Vallier will serve five years of supervised release. He was also ordered pay $1,950.03 in restitution and $10,200 in special assessments.

According to federal court documents, Vallier admitted that between January 2012 and April 2016, he recorded 86 videos of minors changing in the boathouse used by the Northview and Rockford crew teams and the locker room at Rockford Public Schools’ Freshman Center. He also admitted to downloading child porn from the internet and saving it on his computers.

Vallier was the head coach of the Rockford men’s rowing team and had coached for the district since 2009. He was fired immediately after he was connected to the videos.

He was arrested in July. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him in September as part of a plea agreement.

