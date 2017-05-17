GR Symphony Scorecard Program booms with success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Symphony brings beautiful performances to DeVos Hall. We love seeing them perform and love hearing about their success. Today, we have some exciting news about their Symphony Scorecard Program.

We had Dale Hovenkamp, GRS partnership and collaboration specialist, who is in charge of Symphony Scorecard; and Denise Borton, GRS vice president for marketing and communications, in studio to discuss the topic.

Symphony Scorecards provide free concert tickets to members of the community, and their families, who are receiving assistance from the State of Michigan or who are serving in the U.S. military (active, reserve or guard).

Launched in September 2015 with funding from the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, the initial projection of the Symphony Scorecard Program was that 400 would be distributed in 2015-16. By the end of the year, the GRS had supplied 2,000 tickets. As its second year ends, the GRS had distributed more than 2,400 for a total of more than 4,400 over two seasons.

The program has been a huge success thus far, and will only continue to grow.

Final concert of the 2016-17 season this weekend:

Grand Rapids Symphony with Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, pre-concert talk at 7 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Tickets start at $18 or $5 for students

Symphony Scorecard is available

Call (616) 454-9451 ext. 4

GRSymphony.org

Coming this summer:

D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops

Thursdays and Fridays in July

Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE

3-Concert Series Packages

$42 for lawn seats for adults

$36 students and senior citizens

$15 children age 2-18

Free for children under age 2

D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops 2017 lineup

The Music of ABBA with Arrival from Sweden, 7:30 p.m., July 13-14

The Musical Legacy of Chicago with Brass Transit, 7:30 p.m. July 20-21

Women Rock, 7:30 p.m. July 27-28

Special events:

Classical Fireworks! 8 p.m. Aug. 3

Lawn seats are $19 adult, $16 students and seniors, $5 children

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, 8 p.m. Aug. 5

Lawn seats are $24 adults, $22 students and seniors, $5 children

Call (616) 454-9451 ext. 4

GRSymphony.org

