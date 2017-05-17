Kalamazoo County Ride of Silence for bicyclists Wednesday

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A silent tribute to bicyclists killed on roads will roll through Portage Wednesday evening.

This is the 15th year for the Ride of Silence. It comes less than a year after nine bicyclists were hit by a pickup truck while riding near Markin Glen Park in nearby Cooper Township. Five of the bicyclists died in the June 7 crash, including Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel.

Last year’s Ride of Silence was held a day after the crash. More than 500 bicyclists took part in the ride to honor the victims and call attention to bicycle safety.

Ride of Silence – June 8, 2016

This year, organizers have renamed it the Kalamazoo County Ride of Silence. Chain Gang ride leader Jennifer Johnson believes the 2017 tribute will also hold special meaning.

Community members are encouraged to join the eight-mile ride, which will use bike lanes and roadways including Romence Road, Oakland Drive, Kilgore Road and Lovers Lane. Portage officers on bicycles will escort riders, with flashing lights for safety.

Registration is free and starts at 6:30 p.m. the night of the ride. Bicyclists will leave from Portage’s Millennium Park at 7 p.m., the same time as other Ride of Silence events statewide.

The slower 10-12 mph riding pace for the ride enables a wide variety of riders to participate. Child riders must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Helmets and waivers are mandatory; lights are highly recommended for those participating.

Ride of Silence

