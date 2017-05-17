Kzoo man found lying in road; police seek witnesses to crash

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police are looking for witnesses to a late night crash in Parchment that sent a Kalamazoo man to the hospital.

A witness told police they found 21-year-old Jason Paul Jordan II unconscious and lying on Commerce Avenue shortly before they called authorities just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers determined Jordan lost control of his motorcycle near the intersection of Commerce Avenue and Shoppers Lane and laid it down in the road.

An ambulance took Jordan to a nearby hospital where he remained hours later, according to police.

Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash. Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.343.0551.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

