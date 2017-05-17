Michigan jobless rate falls to 4.7% during April

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state says Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in April, further depleting the ranks of jobless people.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said Wednesday the rate fell from a revised rate of 5.0 percent in March and compared with a national April rate of 4.4 percent. Last month’s jobless rate in Michigan was two-tenths of a percentage point lower than the state’s year-ago rate of 4.9 percent.

The agency says total employment in Michigan rose by 18,000 in April while the number of unemployed dropped by 17,000. It says the size of the state’s workforce changed little during the month.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said the number of unemployed people in Michigan has fallen by 28,000 since February.

