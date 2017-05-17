National Kidney Foundation Walk: taking steps for the cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One in 3 adults in America is at risk for kidney disease, and one in 9 adults have the disease and don’t know it. Early detection and treatment can slow or stop the progression. Awareness of the disease and risk factors is key, so each year the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan puts on the Kidney Foundation Walk.

Below are risk factors for Kidney Disease

Having diabetes

having high blood pressure

having a family history of kidney disease

being over the age of 60

Being African American, Latino, Asian, American Indian or pacific Islander

Being obese (BMI of 30 or above)

If you are at risk, ask your health care provider about the “eGFR” test, which is a blood test to measure kidney function. Another option is a urine test to measure protein in the urine. This test is called “ACR”. For more information, visit http://www.nkfm.org/.

If you missed the Grand Rapids Kidney Walk, you can still attend others throughout West Michigan. Upcoming walks are listed below.

Lakeshore Kidney Walk (Pere Marquette State Park in Muskegon)

Southwest Michigan Kidney Walk (Celery Flats in Portage)

