Popcorn truck that served Henry Ford’s family restored in W. MI

MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man has restored a 1928 popcorn truck to its original glory.

“My wife said there’s no way I was going to get it until she wanted a dog, and she said if you want that truck, I get a dog. So she got the dog. We have since been through two dogs,” said Dan Whipple of Marne.

The Model A popcorn truck has deeply rooted history in Michigan. Its original owner Ernest “Tony” Koinis used to run the truck on the east side of the state in Grosse Pointe Park back in the 1920s. Henry Ford used to bring his grandchildren to buy popcorn from Tony’s truck.

In 1963, the truck was retired to Greenfield Village in Dearborn until one of Dan Whipple’s friends bought it. The truck then sat and deteriorated until 13 years ago when Whipple bought it.

1928 popcorn truck restored View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The dilapidated popcorn truck Dan Whipple purchased. Work underway on the popcorn truck purchased by Dan Whipple. Work underway on the popcorn truck purchased by Dan Whipple. The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. (Barry Brown/ReportIt) The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. (Barry Brown/ReportIt) The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. (Barry Brown/ReportIt) The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. The finished 1928 popcorn truck restored by Dan Whipple. People gather to see the restored popcorn truck. (Barry Brown/ReportIt)

“We’ve always loved popcorn for one, it’s been kind of a dream to do that. Now it’s going to come true,” said Whipple’s wife.

“We might have to give it away but it’s still going to be fun,” Whipple chimed in.

Whipple said seeing the finished truck was worth the time, investment and energy.

“It was an incredible feeling. I’m lost for words on it. I was just amazed at the outcome,” said Whipple.

Whipple says he and his wife plan on actually selling popcorn out of it; they are just waiting on their vendor’s license before they hit the road.

