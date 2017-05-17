South Haven beach cleared due to rowdy college students

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven’s South Beach was closed for two hours Wednesday after police received a flood of complaints about hundreds of college students partying there.

South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson said the complaints started around noon when three busloads of college students who had the day off littered the beach, bringing alcohol and blaring music. She said there were a few fights.

Thompson said there were between 300 and 400 students, four of whom were arrested as police shut down the beach.

The chief said she had been in contact with the administrators of the college, which she would not name.

Last summer, South Haven’s North Beach was shut down on the day before Independence Day because of wild revelers.

