Wellspring Prep ranked #1 in the state of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The school year might be wrapping up this time of year, but it’s never too early to be thinking about next school year. If you’re from the Grand Rapids area, there’s a gem of a school hiding in our own backyard. Here to tell us more about Wellspring Prep is Principal, Matt Stolz.

Wellspring Prep High School in Grand Rapids is ranked #1 in the state of Michigan by U.S. News & World Report this year, and is a great option for parents who are looking for a high school that will prepare their students for college and beyond.

In this year’s senior class alone, more than $4 million was give in merit scholarships.

How? Their advanced college preparation system. Beginning freshmen year, college advisors guide students, students are required to take a certain amount of AP classes in order to graduate, there is free tutoring, and a vast amount of individualized attention.

Wellspring Prep also believes a moral foundation is necessary for life success. For example, they have students with 600 hours of community service.

Also, this year’s homecoming queen was a special needs student that the student body loved.

It is a free, public charter high school in Grand Rapids with a goal to prepare students for college success and beyond. Their rigorous academics, moral focus, and educational support provides students with what they need to succeed in life. Wellspring is currently enrolling for the fall. Stop by and take a tour, watch a sporting event, or sit in a class.

1031 Page Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 | Phone: 616.235.9500

Wellspringprep.com

