WMU partners with Delta to train maintenance technicians





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University alumni will soon be making sure Delta airplanes are ready to take to the skies.

WMU’s College of Aviation has been chosen by Delta to be part of a network of schools around the nation that will train its aircraft maintenance technicians.

“We are actually seeing a real uptick in the number of air carries, both regional and mainline, looking for maintenance technicians. We are looking to need about 6,000 technicians a year in North American through 2035. It’s a great time to get into aviation, the hiring opportunities are very good right now,” Dr. Raymond Thompson, the associate dean of the College of Aviation, told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday.

