1 shot in Benton Harbor; police seek suspect

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A business owner was injured in a shooting in Benton Harbor on Thursday evening, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main and McCord streets, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Police say responding officers found Dondrell Blackamore, 38, with a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital. Police did not provide details about his condition later Thursday.

Blackamore owns the M&M Garage near where the shooting happened. It’s unclear if he was the intended victim or a bystander.

BHDPS is still working to identify a suspect. They did not have a specific description of the suspect, but said a burgundy minivan in the area may have been somehow connected to the shooting.

Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BHDPS tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP.

