Meet Brady Gillum, 24 Hour News 8’s newest reporter. Gillum is based in Kalamazoo, where you’ll often see him reporting from our new studio located near Bronson Park.

You can connect with Brady on Facebook, Twitter and email. But first — check out these eight things you might not know about him.

8 Things to know about Brady Gillum View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Many weekdays, you can see Brady report from 24 Hour News 8's Downtown Kalamazoo Studio -- that's where he is based. 1. Brady grew up in Lakewood, Colo. It’s a suburb just west of Denver. 2. Before getting into the news business, Brady practiced law in the Denver area for 10 years. He was a prosecutor for two years before working as a criminal defense attorney. 3. He’s an actor. Brady played Mugsy in a show at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. He also spent his time in high school on stage, starring in musicals like “Annie,” “The Sound of Music” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” He later acted in community theater productions in Denver while practicing law during the day. 4. Brady is a big fan of the Denver Broncos. His sports hero growing up was John Elway. 5. Now that Brady married a girl from West Michigan, he’s developed a love of college football. He’s adopted Michigan State as his team. But don’t tell his wife -- he’s also happy if Michigan wins. 6. Before joining 24 Hour News 8, Brady already had connections to West Michigan. His wife grew up in Grand Rapids. In fact, Brady visited ArtPrize a few years ago and remembers watching a live 24 Hour News 8 newscast at the GRAM. 7. Brady was an evening news anchor, reporter and producer at KCWY News 13 in Casper, Wyoming before joining 24 Hour News 8. He wore many hats, which provided him with a lot of experience in the newsroom. He covered a major wildfire near Grand Teton National Park and was also given special permission to go behind the fire lines to talk with firefighters and people whose homes were in danger. 8. Brady uses both sides of his brain. Although he writes and eats with his left hand, he does everything else with his right hand. He throws a ball right-handed. He’s also a right-handed batter. But he can’t write right-handed or bat left-handed.

