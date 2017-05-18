Anchor Up: former Grand Valley Athletic Director writes book on competitive greatness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Valley State University has always been recognized for its academics, but the tradition of excellence has also been set in athletics.

Tim Selgo was the Athletic Director that transformed the Lakers into a perennial, national powerhouse. Tim retired after 20 years on the job, and has written a book about his journey at Grand Valley and the importance of leadership. The book is called Anchor Up: Competitive Greatness, The Grand Valley Way.

Book Signing

Meijer in Standale

Saturday, May 20

Noon – 2 p.m.

Stores that have copies of Anchor Up:

GVSU Laker Store (Allendale & Grand Rapids)

Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Lansing, & Okemos)

Meijer (Standale)

The Book Nook (Montague)

The Bookman (Grand Haven)

Readers World (Holland)

Battle Creek Books (Battle Creek)

Book Bug (Kalamazoo)

