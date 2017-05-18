Benton Harbor police seek missing man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Benton Harbor are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Willie Brand is described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound black male who uses a cane. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes, a gray T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says Brand was last seen on April 29 in the area of Searles and Colfax avenues. He is known to visit areas around the local Salvation Army, library and Harbor Towers.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play, but that Brand’s family is worried about him. A missing person report was filed on May 10.

Anyone with information can call police at 269.927.0293.

