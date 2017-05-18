Driver killed in Kalamazoo County crash

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a Calhoun County man.

It happened around 6:58 a.m. Thursday at South 25th Street and East P Avenue in Pavilion Township, east of Portage.

Investigators say a pickup truck traveling north on 25th Street failed to stop for a stop sign and drove into the path of a vehicle traveling west on East P Avenue. Both vehicles then rolled, coming to rest in a nearby field.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Athens, died. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities say.

The sheriff’s department is withholding the victim’s name until his family has been notified.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

