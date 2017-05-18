Elections board to consider marijuana, prevailing wage bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections board will meet to consider ballot initiatives that would legalize recreational marijuana use and repeal a law that requires union-level wages on state-financed building projects.

The meeting is set for Thursday afternoon in Lansing.

If the petitions are cleared, the ballot committees can begin collecting the roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures needed to put the bills before the Republican-led Legislature.

Lawmakers likely would not act on the marijuana measure and instead let it go to a statewide vote in 2018.

But GOP legislators could pass the repeal of the prevailing wage law to bypass Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s past veto threat.

Also Thursday, the Board of State Canvassers will consider a proposed constitutional amendment that would make the Legislature a part-time body and curtail legislators’ compensation.

