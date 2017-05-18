Ex-WMU player enters guilty plea in Kzoo armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University football player has pleaded guilty in a Kalamazoo armed robbery case.

Friday, Bryson White pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery, according to Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Scott Brower.

As part of the plea agreement, first-degree home invasion and larceny charges were dismissed. It also calls for a prison sentence of three to 15 years. White is also required to pay restitution.

White and Ronald George were accused of forcing their way into an off-campus apartment in Kalamazoo on Aug. 26 and robbing a woman of marijuana and money. White allegedly was armed with a knife, George with a gun.

The Broncos later dismissed them from the football team.

George entered a guilty plea on an armed robbery charge. He was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, but entered the guilty plea on March 3 to avoid trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

In Ohio, White was found guilty by a Butler County judge in March of assault for choking a female coworker at a Kohl’s store near Cincinnati.

Target 8 also discovered White faced multiple separate sexual assault allegations in Mason, Ohio.

