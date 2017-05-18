GRPD: Injuries after tree branch falls on mom, kids at park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a tree branch fell on a woman and some children.

It happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, police told 24 Hour News 8.

Police say West Michigan Tree Service helped cut the branches and remove some of the victims from under the tree.

There are reports of injuries, but it is unknown how severe or how many people were taken to the hospital.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

