GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the person who shot up a home on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 1:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Quarry Avenue NW, just south of Leonard Street.

Someone called 911 after bullets came flying into their home. The Grand Rapids Police Department says its officers found multiple gun shell casings at the scene, along with bullet holes in the home.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to police.

