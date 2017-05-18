Man accused of stealing mail, forging checks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing mail and forging stolen checks.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, there is probable cause to charge Gregory Warren Wade with theft or receipt of stolen mail.

On April 6, a check stolen from a mailbox in Walker was cashed at a Huntington Bank in Grand Rapids. The amount of the check was raised from $173.72 to $873.72. The payee was also changed from a utility company to Gregory Warren Wade, the release said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service received a report of a check placed in outgoing mail at a residential mailbox was stolen on April 18. The check was later cashed on April 20 at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.

The name on the check was also changed to Gregory Warren Wade. The amount was raised from $395.69 to $895.69, the release said.

Investigators found Wade was a suspect in four previous USPIS mail theft case. In 2006, he was convicted on mail theft and bank fraud charges.

According to state police records, Wade pleaded guilty in 2002 to felony uttering and publishing charges in both Kent and Ottawa counties.

