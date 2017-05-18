McDonald Hearing: not your grandma’s hearing aid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Breakthroughs in technology are improving the products we use every day, especially when it comes to hearing aids. What’s on the market now is not your grandmother’s hearing aid. Here to tell us more, is our expert Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Hearing.

What is a hearable?

You may have heard the term “wearable” in relation to wireless technology that you wear (e.g. smart watch). A hearable is similar, but can offer both an enhanced listening experience (since it’s worn in your ear) and biometric data for heart-rate monitoring, performance tracking, etc.

The Dash Pro is a wireless smart earphone that combines three essential features in one product:

Listen: A one-touch standalone music player

Track: A live sports assistant

Communicate: A smart phone companion

Reach McDonald Hearing Services on their website, www.mcdonaldhearingservices.com or by phone 616-723-8441. They are located in Kentwood, Grand Rapids, and Greenville.

Kentwood: 4444 Kalamazoo SE

Grand Rapids: 961 4 Mile Road NW

Greenville: 1202 West Oak

