MSP: 1 injured in US-131 crash in Kent County

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a crash on southbound US-131 in Kent County Thursday.
It happened around 7:18 a.m. Thursday on US-131 just past I-96 in Walker. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Michigan State Police say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their condition is unclear.
The crash slowed traffic all the way to 10 Mile Road in Rockford. Both lanes were closed for nearly two hours.