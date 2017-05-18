MSP: 1 injured in US-131 crash in Kent County

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a crash on southbound US-131 in Kent County Thursday.

It happened around 7:18 a.m. Thursday on US-131 just past I-96 in Walker. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

SB US-131 before Ann St, Left Lanes Blocked. pic.twitter.com/cVhT4LESOz — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) May 18, 2017

Michigan State Police say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their condition is unclear.

The crash slowed traffic all the way to 10 Mile Road in Rockford. Both lanes were closed for nearly two hours.

