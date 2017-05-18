MSP: 1 injured in US-131 crash in Kent County

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
Two damaged vehicles sit in the left lanes of US-131 near I-96 in Walker following a crash. (May 18, 2017)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a crash on southbound US-131 in Kent County Thursday.

It happened around 7:18 a.m. Thursday on US-131 just past I-96 in Walker. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Michigan State Police say one person was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their condition is unclear.

The crash slowed traffic all the way to 10 Mile Road in Rockford. Both lanes were closed for nearly two hours.