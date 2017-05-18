Report: Portage woman killed in crash in Times Square

Related Coverage Car drives wrong way in Times Square and hits crowds; 1 dead

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The only person killed when a car barreled into a crowd in New York City’s Times Square was an 18-year-old from Portage, according to the New York Post.

Citing sources, the Post identified her as Alyssa Elsman and said she died at the scene.

The crash happened midday Thursday. The Associated Press reports that the driver went the wrong way on a street and crashed into pedestrians on the sidewalk.

In addition to the death, 22 people were hurt — one of them Elsman’s 13-year-old sister, multiple outlets report.

The driver, Navy veteran Richard Rojas, 26, was arrested. Police are looking into whether he was driving drunk or under the influence of drugs. He has two previous DWI arrests.

==This is a breaking news story. Check back for details as they become available.==

