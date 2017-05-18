Several fire departments battle Kzoo County house fire

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several fire departments are battling a house fire that has shut down a Kalamazoo County roadway.

Dispatchers for the Comstock Township Fire Department say flames were spotted early Thursday morning at a home in the 9000 block of East H Avenue near North 33rd Street in Comstock Township, northeast of Kalamazoo.

The sheriff says East H Avenue between 30th and 33rd streets is closed while crews work to put out the flames. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Dispatchers say it appears everyone made it out of the house safely.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on air and on woodtv.com as information becomes available.

