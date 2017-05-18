Snyder calls for special election after lawmaker’s suicide

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is calling for a special election to fill the seat of a lawmaker who committed suicide.

A special primary will be held Aug. 8 for the seat of former Rep. John Kivela, a Marquette Democrat. A special general election is set for Nov. 7.

The winner will serve the remainder of a two-year term.

Kivela killed himself May 9 in his House near the Capitol after he was arrested the previous night for suspected drunken driving.

Snyder said Thursday that it is important to mourn and also make sure Kivela’s constituents have representation.

One of Kivela’s bills passed the House this week and moves to the Senate for further consideration.

