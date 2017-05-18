South Haven PD to enforce beach rules early this year

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) – Hundreds of college students were cleared from South Haven’s South Beach on Wednesday, which marks another major incident at the popular lakeshore destination.

IN 2016, the beach was shut down before the Fourth of July fireworks show when the crowd became violent, and the incident resulted in several arrests.

This spring, the South Haven Police Department is launching an early campaign.

Chief Natalie Thompson told 24 Hour News 8 the department is starting early to get the word about the rules on the beach.

Police will post more signs in addition to what’s already posted in an effort to remind beachgoers about the noise ordinance and that alcohol is prohibited. Those rules will be strictly enforced.

Additional signs should be posted on the beach soon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

