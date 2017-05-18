Spectrum Health and Meijer partner to launch Mobile Mammography

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Breast cancer will affect one in eight women during her lifetime, and when detect it early, it can be treated and cured… in fact, the breast cancer survival rate is over 90-percent.

That’s why Spectrum Health and the American College of Radiology urge you to get a mammogram every year, once you reach 40 years old.

We had Elaine Bower and Cathy Cooper here to explain how getting a mammogram is easier than ever, with Mobile Mammography!

Betty Ford Breast Care Services Mobile Mammography Unit

Spectrum Health’s Betty Ford Breast Care Services has 14 locations conveniently located throughout West Michigan and performs over 95,000 screening and diagnostic services per year! But wouldn’t it be great if the service came to you? Get ready, Mobile Mammography is coming to a location near you!

Spectrum Health and Meijer have partnered to co-launch a new unit to service West Michigan.

Their new 45 ft. mobile unit is beautiful! It has a comfortable registration and waiting area, as well as private dressing rooms. And, both of their mobile mammography units utilize the same 2D/3D (tomosynthesis) digital technology as their other 14 Betty Ford Breast Care Services sites.

The unit will be located adjacent to Meijer retail stores and employment locations, as well as identified underserved communities within the 13 counties they serve.

On May 20, Spectrum is launching the new unit with an open house and tours at Meijer’s Alpine store in Walker. Please join for tours of the unit, refreshments, meet the experts, and schedule a mammogram! The mobile unit will return to Meijer’s Alpine store on May 25 to conduct screenings.

Call 616-486-6050 for more information.

>>> Learn more in the video above!

