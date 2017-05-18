Hudsonville nursery to pay $60,000 in wage dispute

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A wholesale plant nursery in western Michigan has agreed to pay $60,000 to 75 people to settle a dispute about wages.

The workers will get various amounts under the deal between the owners of Sawyer Nursery and the U.S. Labor Department. The agreement was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. The parties are asking a judge to approve it.

Sawyer Nursery grows perennial plants for the wholesale market in Hudsonville, southwest of Grand Rapids. The government accused the owners of not paying overtime.

The nursery’s website says the business has been successful because of the “quality and work ethic” of employees.

