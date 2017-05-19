2 killed in wrong-way crash on US-131

BURDELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two drivers are dead after a wrong-way crash on US-131 in Osceola County.

It happened around 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the highway, near 20 Mile Road in Burdell Township, between Reed City and Cadillac.

Michigan State Police say a 43-year-old man from Paris, Michigan was traveling north in the southbound lanes when the three-vehicle crash happened.

The wrong way driver died at the scene. A 62-year-old driver from Highland Park, Illinois died from his injuries at the hospital, according to troopers. The driver of the third vehicle was not hurt.

MSP says everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which is under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

