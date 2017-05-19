GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 5th Annual Well House Heirloom Plant Sale is this Saturday, May 19! They will have a wide variety of vegetable and herb plants for sale, all grown by our tenants, staff, and volunteers.

Join Well House for music, a beer tent and kids activities! All proceeds will benefit the Well House Urban Farm.

>>> Learn more in the video above!

Event information:

Saturday at 9 AM – 4 PM

Well House

600 Cass Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

About Well House:

Well House purchases vacant, boarded-up houses, bring them up to code, and move in our neighbors who need housing the most: those who are living on the street and in emergency shelters.

They use the Housing First Model and follow the principles of Harm Reduction.

Well House believes the solution to homelessness is housing. They also grow organic food on 8 vacant lots in Grand Rapids, and provide employment opportunities for our tenants. They currently own 14 houses and have moved 156 people off the street since 2013.

www.wellhousegr.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

