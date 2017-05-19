Chicago Drive crash stops train, traffic in Ottawa County

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a car and semi-truck led to rush hour delays for drivers and a train in Ottawa County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 5:49 a.m. at the corner of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 18th Avenue in Jenison.

Ottawa County dispatchers said the semi-truck involved in the crash went off the road and onto the nearby train tracks, hitting the train crossing control box.

The crash prevented an Amtrak train from passing through the area. Crews eventually cleared the semi-truck off the tracks and the train was able to cross around 8 a.m., according to dispatchers.

The crash caused minor injuries, authorities say.

CSX representatives were on the scene Friday morning working to repair the crossing control box.

