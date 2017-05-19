Cornell family cites prescription drug after death in Detroit

In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The family of musician Chris Cornell, who was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, issued a statement through an attorney refuting “inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally” killed himself.

The family said that without toxicology tests completed, they can’t be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken “an extra Ativan or two” and was slurring his words.

The medical examiner in Detroit said that Cornell killed himself by hanging after performing at a concert. Police told two Detroit newspapers that the singer was found with a band around his neck.