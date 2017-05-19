Driver charged in NYC crash that killed Portage woman

NEW YORK (AP/WOOD) — A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The New York Police Department says 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman of Portage, Michigan.

Police say he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him. Elsman’s 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

Two law enforcement officials say Rojas told police he was hearing voices and expected to die. The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

After the wreck, Rojas emerged from his vehicle running, yelling and jumping before being subdued by police and bystanders.

It’s unclear if Rojas has a lawyer for his arraignment Friday.

Officials say he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems.

