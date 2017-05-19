Driver killed in construction zone crash on M-66

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. –- One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in a construction zone in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday on northbound M-66 near Marvin Road in Colon Township, east of Three Rivers.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says a 54-year-old driver couldn’t slow in time for traffic stopped in a construction zone. His vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck, killing the driver.

The impact of the crash pushed both vehicles into a third vehicle.

Authorities say a 60-year-old woman from Colon Township was among the crash victims; it’s unclear if she was the driver who died.

The sheriff’s department is withholding the names of those involved in the crash until their relatives are notified.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

