Fire damages Eagles lodge in White Cloud





WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling flames that have heavily damaged a Newaygo County venue.

Newaygo County dispatchers say crews were called out to White Cloud Eagles Aerie 4170 at 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the building, located at 461 N. Evergreen Drive in White Cloud.

Everyone safely escaped, dispatchers say.

Crews from four different fire departments were brought in to fight the flames. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

