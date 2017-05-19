Friends remember teen killed in NYC crash





PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered Friday night to remember a Portage teen who was killed when a car barreled into a crowd in New York City’s Time Square.

Dozens of 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman’s friends came together at the amphitheater in Paw Paw. They lit candles and released Chinese lanterns to remember their friend.

“I realize this is a hard time for everyone, gone too soon — that’s all I can say,” a friend said at Friday’s vigil.

Thursday, New York police say 26-year-old Richard Rojas slammed his car into pedestrians in Times Square, injuring 22 people — one of them is Elsman’s 13-year-old sister. He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Friends said the sisters and their mother were visiting New York with a friend.

