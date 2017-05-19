Grand Rapids man tells police he was shot while in bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man told police he was lying in bed when a bullet came through his Grand Rapids home and hit him.

Officers were called to the area of Canton Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Friday for gunfire.

About 10 minutes later, dispatchers learned a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers found evidence that suggests the shots came from outside his home. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.1300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

