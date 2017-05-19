HDPS: 3 stabbed; suspect arrested

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stabbed three people at a Holland apartment.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment in the 10 block of W. 16th Street, Holland Department of Public Safety told 24 Hour News 8.

The incident apparently stemmed from an argument between the victims and suspect.

All three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but one person was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment of a leg wound. The other two suffered cuts and abrasions, but did not need to be hospitalized.

Holland police located the suspect at an apartment in the 200 block of West 9th Street, where he was arrested without incident.

The suspect is expected to be charged as early as Saturday.

