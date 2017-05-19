KCAS Pets of the Week: Bill and Lola





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter, Bill and Lola!

First, meet Bill. Bill is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who is very smart and eager to please. He is sweet and the shelter says he has a “kind soul.”

>>Bill’s profile on PetFinder

Next, meet Lola. She is 3 years old and has a lot of energy, but she’s very loving and well-behaved.

If you’d like to adopt Roscoe, Aaron and Tamia or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

