Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who hit a man in Kalamazoo and left the scene early Friday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue near Portage Street around 2:30 a.m. There, they found a 34-year-old Kalamazoo man lying in the road who appeared to have been hit by a car.

The victim suffered severe head trauma, according to officers. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Police are checking video from businesses in the area for suspect information. No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities shut down East Michigan Avenue at Portage Street to investigate, but the roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with further information about this crash is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

