Consumers Energy responds to outages in Cedar Springs, GR

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is responding to an outage at a Cedar Springs area substation that left thousands without power.

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern said roughly 2,000 customers in the Cedar Springs area lost power around 10:05 a.m. Friday.

Morgenstern expects power will be fully restored to that area by 2 pm.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Current power outages in Michigan

It’s unclear what caused the Cedar Springs outage.

Crews had just finished restoring power for about 2,000 customers in Grand Rapids when the Cedar Springs outage happened.

Morgenstern said failing equipment was to blame for the brief outage, which was mostly on Grand Rapids’ West Side and Grand Valley State University’s Pew campus.

Morgenstern said 2,000 customers there lost power around 9:12 a.m., but it was back on around 9:51 a.m.

Consumers Energy’s outage map showed a total of 2,641 customers in Grand Rapids were without power Friday morning.

The David D. Hunting YMCA in downtown Grand Rapids closed for a short time because of the lack of power, but reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Power has been restored to David D. Hunting! — YMCA of Greater GR (@GRYMCA) May 19, 2017

